Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹316.15 and closed at ₹320.25, marking a gain in value. The stock reached a high of ₹333.3 and maintained a low of ₹316.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹84,517.91 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 188,762. The stock's performance continues to reflect its 52-week range, with a high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹206.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
