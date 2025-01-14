Hello User
Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went up today, 14 Jan 2025, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 320.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 320.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 316.15 and closed at 320.25, marking a gain in value. The stock reached a high of 333.3 and maintained a low of 316.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 84,517.91 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 188,762. The stock's performance continues to reflect its 52-week range, with a high of 460.7 and a low of 206.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹320.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 333.3 & 316.15 yesterday to end at 320.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

