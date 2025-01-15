Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹324.1 and closed at ₹320.55, experiencing a daily high of ₹341.35 and a low of ₹323.7. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹89,767.3 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹206. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 226,200 shares for the day.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 13.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹341.35 & ₹323.7 yesterday to end at ₹340.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.