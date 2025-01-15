Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 6.24 %. The stock closed at 320.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 324.1 and closed at 320.55, experiencing a daily high of 341.35 and a low of 323.7. The company's market capitalization stands at 89,767.3 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 460.7 and a low of 206. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 226,200 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 13.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6666
    Hold6664
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell4444
15 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7266 k

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹320.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 341.35 & 323.7 yesterday to end at 340.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.