Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 343.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 340.55 and closed at 343.60, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of 351.25 and a low of 335.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 92,326.05 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 460.70, while its 52-week low stands at 176.45. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 241,836 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1355.78Support 1339.93
Resistance 2361.42Support 2329.72
Resistance 3371.63Support 3324.08
16 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 10.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6656
    Hold6664
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell4444
16 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11995 k

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 241 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹343.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 351.25 & 335.5 yesterday to end at 349.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.