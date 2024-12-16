Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹340.55 and closed at ₹343.60, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹351.25 and a low of ₹335.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹92,326.05 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹460.70, while its 52-week low stands at ₹176.45. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 241,836 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|355.78
|Support 1
|339.93
|Resistance 2
|361.42
|Support 2
|329.72
|Resistance 3
|371.63
|Support 3
|324.08
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 10.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 241 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹351.25 & ₹335.5 yesterday to end at ₹349.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend