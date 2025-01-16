Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 16 2025 09:17:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.00 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 768.25 1.89%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 323.55 0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 769.20 0.75%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,255.25 0.24%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 3.32 %. The stock closed at 340.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 351.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 342.95 and closed slightly lower at 340.55. The stock experienced a high of 361.3 and a low of 340.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of 92,800.87 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 460.7 and a 52-week low of 206. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 692,729 shares for Indus Towers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:18:23 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indus Towers has increased by 1.56%, reaching 357.35 today. Over the past year, the price of Indus Towers shares has risen by 60.27% to 357.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.49%
3 Months-3.75%
6 Months-13.53%
YTD2.93%
1 Year60.27%
16 Jan 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1362.08Support 1340.03
Resistance 2372.67Support 2328.57
Resistance 3384.13Support 3317.98
16 Jan 2025, 08:36:27 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 380.0, 8.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy7666
    Hold5664
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell4444
16 Jan 2025, 08:18:07 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7266 k

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:03:45 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹340.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 361.3 & 340.4 yesterday to end at 351.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue