Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹342.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹340.55. The stock experienced a high of ₹361.3 and a low of ₹340.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹92,800.87 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹460.7 and a 52-week low of ₹206. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 692,729 shares for Indus Towers.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indus Towers has increased by 1.56%, reaching ₹357.35 today. Over the past year, the price of Indus Towers shares has risen by 60.27% to ₹357.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.49%
|3 Months
|-3.75%
|6 Months
|-13.53%
|YTD
|2.93%
|1 Year
|60.27%
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|362.08
|Support 1
|340.03
|Resistance 2
|372.67
|Support 2
|328.57
|Resistance 3
|384.13
|Support 3
|317.98
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹380.0, 8.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹361.3 & ₹340.4 yesterday to end at ₹351.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.