Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹350.55 and closed at ₹350. The stock reached a high of ₹355.8 and a low of ₹349.55. With a market capitalization of ₹93,117.42 crores, the stock's performance reflects a significant range within the session. Over the past year, it has seen a 52-week high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹176.45, with a BSE volume of 170,935 shares traded.
Indus Towers Live Updates: The current market price of Indus Towers has surpassed the first resistance of ₹356.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹359.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹359.17 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indus Towers has increased by 1.46%, currently trading at ₹358.00. Over the past year, the value of Indus Towers shares has surged by 78.60%, reaching ₹358.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.53%
|3 Months
|-16.41%
|6 Months
|3.6%
|YTD
|77.34%
|1 Year
|78.6%
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|356.08
|Support 1
|349.73
|Resistance 2
|359.17
|Support 2
|346.47
|Resistance 3
|362.43
|Support 3
|343.38
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 9.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 170 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹355.8 & ₹349.55 yesterday to end at ₹352.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend