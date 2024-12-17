Hello User
Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 352.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 350.55 and closed at 350. The stock reached a high of 355.8 and a low of 349.55. With a market capitalization of 93,117.42 crores, the stock's performance reflects a significant range within the session. Over the past year, it has seen a 52-week high of 460.7 and a low of 176.45, with a BSE volume of 170,935 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers trading at ₹356.65, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹352.85

Indus Towers Live Updates: The current market price of Indus Towers has surpassed the first resistance of 356.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 359.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 359.17 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indus Towers has increased by 1.46%, currently trading at 358.00. Over the past year, the value of Indus Towers shares has surged by 78.60%, reaching 358.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.53%
3 Months-16.41%
6 Months3.6%
YTD77.34%
1 Year78.6%
17 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1356.08Support 1349.73
Resistance 2359.17Support 2346.47
Resistance 3362.43Support 3343.38
17 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 9.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6656
    Hold6664
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell4444
17 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11825 k

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 170 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹350 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 355.8 & 349.55 yesterday to end at 352.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.