Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹362.45 and closed at ₹351.85, experiencing a high of ₹362.45 and a low of ₹353.25. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹93,526.29 crore. Over the past year, Indus Towers reached a 52-week high of ₹460.70 and a low of ₹206. The BSE recorded a volume of 182,365 shares traded during the session.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 182 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹362.45 & ₹353.25 yesterday to end at ₹354.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.