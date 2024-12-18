Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers Faces Downward Trading Trend Today
LIVE UPDATES

Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers Faces Downward Trading Trend Today

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 345.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 341.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 359.75 and closed at 352.85, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 359.75 and a low of 344.25 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 91,231.33 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 460.70 and a low of 176.45. The trading volume on the BSE was 250,524 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:12:31 PM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.5%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with lower open interest in Indus Towers, indicates that the current bearish trend may be losing momentum. This suggests the possibility that the stock could stabilize or initiate a reversal in the near future.

18 Dec 2024, 01:01:59 PM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers' stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low price of 340.5 and a peak of 346.8. This range indicates moderate volatility, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment throughout the trading session.

18 Dec 2024, 12:51:04 PM IST

Indus Towers Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -33.48% lower than yesterday

Indus Towers Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Indus Towers has decreased by 33.48% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 340.85, reflecting a decline of 1.29%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 12:38:14 PM IST

Indus Towers Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers recorded a high of 344.35 and a low of 341.25 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 342.8 and 341.6, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1344.05Support 1340.95
Resistance 2345.75Support 2339.55
Resistance 3347.15Support 3337.85
18 Dec 2024, 12:22:38 PM IST

Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indus Towers Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indus Towers share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:22:03 PM IST

Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers trading at ₹341.75, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹345.3

Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers share price is at 341.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 341.6 and 354.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 341.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 354.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

Indus Towers Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days355.02
10 Days356.24
20 Days345.77
50 Days352.27
100 Days387.17
300 Days355.93
18 Dec 2024, 11:57:43 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -32.04% lower than yesterday

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Indus Towers has experienced a trading volume that is 32.04% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at 342.7, reflecting a decrease of 0.75%. Analyzing trading volume is crucial, as it complements price movements in trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume may indicate a sustainable upward momentum, while a negative price trend with high volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:56:28 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers reached a high of 345.3 and a low of 342.85 during the last trading hour. In this period, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 343.6 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 342.6 and 341.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1345.25Support 1342.8
Resistance 2346.5Support 2341.6
Resistance 3347.7Support 3340.35
18 Dec 2024, 11:27:21 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers trading at ₹343.1, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹345.3

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers share price is at 343.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 341.6 and 354.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 341.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 354.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:10:45 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers' share price declined by 0.67% today, reaching 343, while its competitors are experiencing varied performance. Companies like Rail Vikas Nigam, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty are seeing a drop, whereas Macrotech Developers is experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.35% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Macrotech Developers1494.76.20.421648.0876.75148641.37
Rail Vikas Nigam459.3-9.0-1.92647.0165.5595764.97
Indus Towers343.0-2.3-0.67460.7176.4592436.34
Godrej Properties2970.0-20.7-0.693400.01863.582577.77
Oberoi Realty2302.5-13.1-0.572341.01268.083718.9
18 Dec 2024, 11:04:24 AM IST

18 Dec 2024, 10:45:08 AM IST

Indus Towers Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -43.19% lower than yesterday

Indus Towers Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Indus Towers has seen a trading volume that is 43.19% lower compared to yesterday, while the share price is at 345.3, showing no change. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:38:24 AM IST

Indus Towers Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers touched a high of 346.4 & a low of 344.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1346.0Support 1343.6
Resistance 2347.4Support 2342.6
Resistance 3348.4Support 3341.2
18 Dec 2024, 10:11:39 AM IST

18 Dec 2024, 09:51:29 AM IST

Indus Towers Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers' share price has increased by 0.22% today, reaching 346.05. In contrast, its competitors, including Macrotech Developers, Rail Vikas Nigam, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty, are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.09% and up by 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Macrotech Developers1487.05-1.45-0.11648.0876.75147880.61
Rail Vikas Nigam461.6-6.7-1.43647.0165.5596244.53
Indus Towers346.050.750.22460.7176.4593258.29
Godrej Properties2981.1-9.6-0.323400.01863.582886.4
Oberoi Realty2300.95-14.65-0.632341.01268.083662.54
18 Dec 2024, 09:45:25 AM IST

Indus Towers Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.36%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.05%

Indus Towers Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices coupled with a decline in open interest in Indus Towers indicates that the current bearish trend may be losing momentum, suggesting the stock could stabilize or potentially begin a reversal in the near future.

18 Dec 2024, 09:31:28 AM IST

Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers trading at ₹346.05, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹345.3

Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers share price is at 346.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 341.6 and 354.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 341.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 354.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:17:20 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indus Towers has decreased by 0.06%, currently trading at 345.10. Over the past year, the price of Indus Towers shares has increased by 73.93%, reaching 345.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.94%
3 Months-17.27%
6 Months0.38%
YTD73.75%
1 Year73.93%
18 Dec 2024, 08:52:02 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1354.9Support 1341.6
Resistance 2363.75Support 2337.15
Resistance 3368.2Support 3328.3
18 Dec 2024, 08:34:24 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 11.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6656
    Hold6664
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell4444
18 Dec 2024, 08:17:07 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12017 k

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 250 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:03:23 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹352.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 359.75 & 344.25 yesterday to end at 345.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

