Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers Faces Downward Trading Trend Today

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹359.75 and closed at ₹352.85, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹359.75 and a low of ₹344.25 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹91,231.33 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹460.70 and a low of ₹176.45. The trading volume on the BSE was 250,524 shares.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.5%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with lower open interest in Indus Towers, indicates that the current bearish trend may be losing momentum. This suggests the possibility that the stock could stabilize or initiate a reversal in the near future.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers' stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low price of ₹340.5 and a peak of ₹346.8. This range indicates moderate volatility, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment throughout the trading session.
Indus Towers Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -33.48% lower than yesterday
Indus Towers Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Indus Towers has decreased by 33.48% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹340.85, reflecting a decline of 1.29%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Indus Towers Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers recorded a high of 344.35 and a low of 341.25 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 342.8 and 341.6, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|344.05
|Support 1
|340.95
|Resistance 2
|345.75
|Support 2
|339.55
|Resistance 3
|347.15
|Support 3
|337.85
Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indus Towers Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indus Towers share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers trading at ₹341.75, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹345.3
Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers share price is at ₹341.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹341.6 and ₹354.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹341.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 354.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indus Towers Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|355.02
|10 Days
|356.24
|20 Days
|345.77
|50 Days
|352.27
|100 Days
|387.17
|300 Days
|355.93
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -32.04% lower than yesterday
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Indus Towers has experienced a trading volume that is 32.04% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹342.7, reflecting a decrease of 0.75%. Analyzing trading volume is crucial, as it complements price movements in trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume may indicate a sustainable upward momentum, while a negative price trend with high volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers reached a high of 345.3 and a low of 342.85 during the last trading hour. In this period, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 343.6 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 342.6 and 341.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|345.25
|Support 1
|342.8
|Resistance 2
|346.5
|Support 2
|341.6
|Resistance 3
|347.7
|Support 3
|340.35
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers trading at ₹343.1, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹345.3
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers share price is at ₹343.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹341.6 and ₹354.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹341.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 354.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers' share price declined by 0.67% today, reaching ₹343, while its competitors are experiencing varied performance. Companies like Rail Vikas Nigam, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty are seeing a drop, whereas Macrotech Developers is experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.35% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macrotech Developers
|1494.7
|6.2
|0.42
|1648.0
|876.75
|148641.37
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|459.3
|-9.0
|-1.92
|647.0
|165.55
|95764.97
|Indus Towers
|343.0
|-2.3
|-0.67
|460.7
|176.45
|92436.34
|Godrej Properties
|2970.0
|-20.7
|-0.69
|3400.0
|1863.5
|82577.77
|Oberoi Realty
|2302.5
|-13.1
|-0.57
|2341.0
|1268.0
|83718.9
Indus Towers Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -43.19% lower than yesterday
Indus Towers Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Indus Towers has seen a trading volume that is 43.19% lower compared to yesterday, while the share price is at ₹345.3, showing no change. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Indus Towers Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers touched a high of 346.4 & a low of 344.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|346.0
|Support 1
|343.6
|Resistance 2
|347.4
|Support 2
|342.6
|Resistance 3
|348.4
|Support 3
|341.2
Indus Towers Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers' share price has increased by 0.22% today, reaching ₹346.05. In contrast, its competitors, including Macrotech Developers, Rail Vikas Nigam, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty, are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.09% and up by 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macrotech Developers
|1487.05
|-1.45
|-0.1
|1648.0
|876.75
|147880.61
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|461.6
|-6.7
|-1.43
|647.0
|165.55
|96244.53
|Indus Towers
|346.05
|0.75
|0.22
|460.7
|176.45
|93258.29
|Godrej Properties
|2981.1
|-9.6
|-0.32
|3400.0
|1863.5
|82886.4
|Oberoi Realty
|2300.95
|-14.65
|-0.63
|2341.0
|1268.0
|83662.54
Indus Towers Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.36%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.05%
Indus Towers Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices coupled with a decline in open interest in Indus Towers indicates that the current bearish trend may be losing momentum, suggesting the stock could stabilize or potentially begin a reversal in the near future.
Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers trading at ₹346.05, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹345.3
Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers share price is at ₹346.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹341.6 and ₹354.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹341.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 354.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indus Towers has decreased by 0.06%, currently trading at ₹345.10. Over the past year, the price of Indus Towers shares has increased by 73.93%, reaching ₹345.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.94%
|3 Months
|-17.27%
|6 Months
|0.38%
|YTD
|73.75%
|1 Year
|73.93%
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 11.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12017 k
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 250 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹352.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹359.75 & ₹344.25 yesterday to end at ₹345.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend