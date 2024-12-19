Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers Shares Dip as Market Faces Headwinds

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹344.95 and closed at ₹345.3, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹346.8 and a low of ₹340 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹89,886.01 crore, Indus Towers has a 52-week high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹176.45. The trading volume on BSE was 85,814 shares.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indus Towers has decreased by -0.87%, currently trading at ₹337.85. Over the past year, Indus Towers shares have experienced a significant increase of 73.23%, reaching ₹337.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, standing at 24198.85 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.24%
|3 Months
|-17.69%
|6 Months
|2.02%
|YTD
|71.19%
|1 Year
|73.23%
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|345.33
|Support 1
|338.43
|Resistance 2
|349.52
|Support 2
|335.72
|Resistance 3
|352.23
|Support 3
|331.53
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 12.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11869 k
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 73.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 85 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹345.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹346.8 & ₹340 yesterday to end at ₹340.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend