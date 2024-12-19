Explore
Thu Dec 19 2024 09:34:00
LIVE UPDATES

Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers Shares Dip as Market Faces Headwinds

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 340.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 336.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 344.95 and closed at 345.3, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 346.8 and a low of 340 during the day. With a market capitalization of 89,886.01 crore, Indus Towers has a 52-week high of 460.7 and a low of 176.45. The trading volume on BSE was 85,814 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:35:02 AM IST

Indus Towers Live Updates: Indus Towers trading at ₹336.5, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹340.8

Indus Towers Live Updates: The current market price of Indus Towers has broken the first support of 338.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 335.72. If the stock price breaks the second support of 335.72 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:15:50 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indus Towers has decreased by -0.87%, currently trading at 337.85. Over the past year, Indus Towers shares have experienced a significant increase of 73.23%, reaching 337.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, standing at 24198.85 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.24%
3 Months-17.69%
6 Months2.02%
YTD71.19%
1 Year73.23%
19 Dec 2024, 08:46:05 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1345.33Support 1338.43
Resistance 2349.52Support 2335.72
Resistance 3352.23Support 3331.53
19 Dec 2024, 08:33:15 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 12.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6666
    Hold6654
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell4444
19 Dec 2024, 08:17:06 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11869 k

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 73.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 85 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:01:35 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹345.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 346.8 & 340 yesterday to end at 340.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

