Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹357 and closed at ₹354.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹364.95 and a low of ₹357 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹95,676.17 crore, the stock's performance remains under scrutiny, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹460.7 and low of ₹206. The BSE volume for the day was 129,686 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|365.62
|Support 1
|357.82
|Resistance 2
|369.18
|Support 2
|353.58
|Resistance 3
|373.42
|Support 3
|350.02
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 77.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹364.95 & ₹357 yesterday to end at ₹363. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.