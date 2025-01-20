Hello User
Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 2.47 %. The stock closed at 354.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 357 and closed at 354.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 364.95 and a low of 357 during the day. With a market capitalization of 95,676.17 crore, the stock's performance remains under scrutiny, especially considering its 52-week high of 460.7 and low of 206. The BSE volume for the day was 129,686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1365.62Support 1357.82
Resistance 2369.18Support 2353.58
Resistance 3373.42Support 3350.02
20 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8365 k

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 77.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹354.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 364.95 & 357 yesterday to end at 363. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

