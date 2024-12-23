Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹345.2 and closed at ₹346.45, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹348.75 and a low of ₹335.7 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹91,376.41 crore, the company’s stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹176.45. The trading volume on BSE was 309,855 shares.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 14.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹348.75 & ₹335.7 yesterday to end at ₹337.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend