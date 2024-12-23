Hello User
Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -2.67 %. The stock closed at 346.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 337.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 345.2 and closed at 346.45, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 348.75 and a low of 335.7 during the session. With a market capitalization of 91,376.41 crore, the company’s stock has seen a 52-week high of 460.7 and a low of 176.45. The trading volume on BSE was 309,855 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 14.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6676
    Hold6654
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell4444
23 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11431 k

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹346.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 348.75 & 335.7 yesterday to end at 337.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

