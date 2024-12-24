Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹338.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹337.2. The stock reached a high of ₹339.2 and a low of ₹333.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹88,923.18 crore, the company's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹176.45. The BSE volume recorded was 129,673 shares.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|338.5
|Support 1
|332.6
|Resistance 2
|341.7
|Support 2
|329.9
|Resistance 3
|344.4
|Support 3
|326.7
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 15.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹339.2 & ₹333.1 yesterday to end at ₹334.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend