Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹335.35 and closed at ₹334.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹337.30 and a low of ₹327.40 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹87,986.73 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a significant range, with a 52-week high of ₹460.70 and a low of ₹182.50. The BSE volume for the day was 116,729 shares.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 14.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 116 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹337.3 & ₹327.4 yesterday to end at ₹335. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend