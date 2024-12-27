Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹333.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹333.2. The stock reached a high of ₹335.95 and a low of ₹331.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹87,670.18 crore, the stock's performance remains notable, especially compared to its 52-week high of ₹460.7 and low of ₹182.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 105,395 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|335.43
|Support 1
|330.78
|Resistance 2
|338.07
|Support 2
|328.77
|Resistance 3
|340.08
|Support 3
|326.13
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 15.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹335.95 & ₹331.4 yesterday to end at ₹332.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend