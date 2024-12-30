Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹333.3 and closed at ₹332.3, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹337.05 and a low of ₹328.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹86,931.57 crore. Over the past year, Indus Towers has seen a 52-week high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹182.5, with a trading volume of 68,360 shares on the BSE.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|335.15
|Support 1
|326.6
|Resistance 2
|340.45
|Support 2
|323.35
|Resistance 3
|343.7
|Support 3
|318.05
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 16.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹337.05 & ₹328.65 yesterday to end at ₹330.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend