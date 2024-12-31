Hello User
Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 3.03 %. The stock closed at 329.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 339.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 330.7 and closed slightly lower at 329.8. The stock reached a high of 342.35 and a low of 329.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of 89,701.35 crore, the stock continues to show volatility within its 52-week range, which spans a high of 460.7 and a low of 182.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 228,666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹329.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 342.35 & 329.6 yesterday to end at 339.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

