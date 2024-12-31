Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹330.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹329.8. The stock reached a high of ₹342.35 and a low of ₹329.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹89,701.35 crore, the stock continues to show volatility within its 52-week range, which spans a high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹182.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 228,666 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹329.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹342.35 & ₹329.6 yesterday to end at ₹339.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend