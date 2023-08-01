comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 11:11:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.15 0%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.5 3.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 252.9 -4.92%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 648.25 0.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 616.4 -0.6%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares slump in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares slump in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:16 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1417.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1405.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind BankPremium
Indusind Bank

On the last day, the opening price of Indusind Bank was 1410.05 and the closing price was 1417.55. The stock reached a high of 1423.55 and a low of 1402.2. The market capitalization of the bank is 109,000.78 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 5167 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:16:50 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1405.95, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1417.55

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1405.95. It has seen a decrease of 0.82% in percentage change and a net change of -11.6.

01 Aug 2023, 11:00:08 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1404.25, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1417.55

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1404.25. There has been a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.3, suggesting a decline of 13.3 in the stock price.

01 Aug 2023, 10:50:51 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1417.55 yesterday

On the last day, Indusind Bank recorded a BSE volume of 5167 shares with a closing price of 1417.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout