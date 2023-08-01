Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:16 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1417.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1405.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, the opening price of Indusind Bank was 1410.05 and the closing price was 1417.55. The stock reached a high of 1423.55 and a low of 1402.2. The market capitalization of the bank is 109,000.78 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 5167 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:16 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1405.95, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1417.55

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1405.95. It has seen a decrease of 0.82% in percentage change and a net change of -11.6.

01 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1404.25, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1417.55

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1404.25. There has been a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.3, suggesting a decline of 13.3 in the stock price.

01 Aug 2023, 10:50 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1417.55 yesterday

On the last day, Indusind Bank recorded a BSE volume of 5167 shares with a closing price of 1417.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.