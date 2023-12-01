Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1495.05 and closed at ₹1483.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1496 and a low of ₹1467.9. The market capitalization of the bank is 114,533.2 crores. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹1536.95 and a low of ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 56,552 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.