Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 1483.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1472.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1495.05 and closed at 1483.95. The stock reached a high of 1496 and a low of 1467.9. The market capitalization of the bank is 114,533.2 crores. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 1536.95 and a low of 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 56,552 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1483.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a total volume of 56,552 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1483.95.

