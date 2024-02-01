Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1517.25 and closed at ₹1517.4. The highest price during the day was ₹1548 and the lowest was ₹1507.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹119,375.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 48,449 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.