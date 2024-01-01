Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares rise on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 1598.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1605.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1615 and closed at 1610.2. The stock's high for the day was 1618.7, while the low was 1587.65. The market capitalization of the bank is 123,935.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1618.8 and the 52-week low is 990.25. On the BSE, the bank's volume for the day was 72,068 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Indusind Bank January futures opened at 1608.75 as against previous close of 1610.15

Indusind Bank, a leading banking institution, currently has a spot price of INR 1606.45. The bid price stands at INR 1615.2 with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is INR 1615.9 with an offer quantity of 500. The stock has an open interest of 15,398,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1605.95, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1598.05

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1605.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 7.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.84%
3 Months1.97%
6 Months16.32%
YTD31.05%
1 Year29.87%
01 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1593.55, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹1610.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1593.55. It has experienced a percent change of -1.03, resulting in a net change of -16.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1610.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank had a volume of 72068 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1610.2.

