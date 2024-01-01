Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares rise on positive trading day

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1615 and closed at ₹1610.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹1618.7, while the low was ₹1587.65. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹123,935.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1618.8 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. On the BSE, the bank's volume for the day was 72,068 shares.
Indusind Bank, a leading banking institution, currently has a spot price of INR 1606.45. The bid price stands at INR 1615.2 with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is INR 1615.9 with an offer quantity of 500. The stock has an open interest of 15,398,000.
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1605.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 7.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.84%
|3 Months
|1.97%
|6 Months
|16.32%
|YTD
|31.05%
|1 Year
|29.87%
As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1593.55. It has experienced a percent change of -1.03, resulting in a net change of -16.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Indusind Bank had a volume of 72068 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1610.2.
