Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks on the Rise Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 1449.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1475.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1450, closed at 1449.15 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1483.9 and the lowest was 1442.3. The market capitalization stood at 114,820.01 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1694.35 and 990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 34,321 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1475.4, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹1449.15

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1475.4 with a percent change of 1.81, representing a net change of 26.25.

01 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1449.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume was 34,321 shares with a closing price of 1449.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!