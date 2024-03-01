Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks on the Rise Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1450, closed at ₹1449.15 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1483.9 and the lowest was ₹1442.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹114,820.01 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1694.35 and ₹990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 34,321 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.