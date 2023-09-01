Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM ISTLivemint
Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 1393.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1376.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1390.1 and closed at ₹1393.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1401.25 and a low of ₹1363.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹106,905.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 53,238 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:11:04 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1393.45 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume of Indusind Bank was 53,238 shares with a closing price of ₹1,393.45.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!