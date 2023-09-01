Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 1393.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1376.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1390.1 and closed at 1393.45. The stock reached a high of 1401.25 and a low of 1363.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 106,905.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35, while the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 53,238 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1393.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Indusind Bank was 53,238 shares with a closing price of 1,393.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.