Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
02 Aug 2023
Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 1417.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1397 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Indusind Bank's open price was ₹1410.05, close price was ₹1417.55, high was ₹1423.55, and low was ₹1389. The market capitalization was ₹108,449.61 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1446.35 and the 52-week low was ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 30,769 shares.
02 Aug 2023, 08:11:28 AM IST
