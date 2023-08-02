Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

On the last day, Indusind Bank's open price was ₹1410.05, close price was ₹1417.55, high was ₹1423.55, and low was ₹1389. The market capitalization was ₹108,449.61 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1446.35 and the 52-week low was ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 30,769 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1417.55 yesterday
