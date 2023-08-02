Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 1417.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1397 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank's open price was 1410.05, close price was 1417.55, high was 1423.55, and low was 1389. The market capitalization was 108,449.61 crore. The 52-week high was 1446.35 and the 52-week low was 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 30,769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1417.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 30,769 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 1417.55.

