Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1541.55 and closed at ₹1541.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1559.55 and a low of ₹1541.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹120,939.63 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 29,499 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.