Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1541.55 and closed at ₹1541.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1559.55 and a low of ₹1541.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹120,939.63 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 29,499 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|14
|16
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1562.5, with a percent change of 1.37. This represents a net change of 21.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bank Of Baroda
|258.1
|2.15
|0.84
|257.45
|146.5
|133472.86
|Punjab National Bank
|124.75
|5.9
|4.96
|119.6
|44.41
|137362.42
|Indusind Bank
|1560.5
|19.1
|1.24
|1694.35
|990.25
|121078.45
|Union Bank Of India
|151.45
|6.85
|4.74
|146.9
|60.32
|103512.25
|IDBI Bank
|88.45
|1.33
|1.53
|89.5
|42.88
|95105.0
Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1555.9. The bid price stands at 1564.45 with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is 1565.05 with an offer quantity of 500. The stock has an open interest of 24007500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Indusind Bank stock reached a low price of ₹1541.55 and a high price of ₹1559.55.
On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 29,499 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was recorded at ₹1541.4.
