Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:52 AM IST Trade
Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 1541.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1562.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1541.55 and closed at 1541.4. The stock reached a high of 1559.55 and a low of 1541.55. The market capitalization of the bank is 120,939.63 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1694.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 29,499 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:52 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy23232323
Buy13131416
Hold4432
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
02 Feb 2024, 11:46 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1562.5, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1541.4

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1562.5, with a percent change of 1.37. This represents a net change of 21.1.

Click here for Indusind Bank Profit Loss

02 Feb 2024, 11:33 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Baroda258.12.150.84257.45146.5133472.86
Punjab National Bank124.755.94.96119.644.41137362.42
Indusind Bank1560.519.11.241694.35990.25121078.45
Union Bank Of India151.456.854.74146.960.32103512.25
IDBI Bank88.451.331.5389.542.8895105.0
02 Feb 2024, 11:20 AM IST Indusind Bank February futures opened at 1559.45 as against previous close of 1550.7

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1555.9. The bid price stands at 1564.45 with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is 1565.05 with an offer quantity of 500. The stock has an open interest of 24007500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Feb 2024, 11:15 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank stock reached a low price of 1541.55 and a high price of 1559.55.

02 Feb 2024, 11:02 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1541.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 29,499 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was recorded at 1541.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!