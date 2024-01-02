Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock drops in trading today

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 1598.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1596.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1594.05 and closed at 1598.05. The highest price for the day was 1611 and the lowest was 1592.3. The market capitalization of the bank is 124,176.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1618.8 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 196,988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

