Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock drops in trading today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1594.05 and closed at ₹1598.05. The highest price for the day was ₹1611 and the lowest was ₹1592.3. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹124,176.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1618.8 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 196,988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.