Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1447 and closed at ₹1441.15 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1447, while the lowest price recorded was ₹1427.2. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹111,310.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1475.5 and ₹990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19,296 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.