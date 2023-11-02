Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 1441.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1431.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1447 and closed at 1441.15 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1447, while the lowest price recorded was 1427.2. The market capitalization of the bank stands at 111,310.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1475.5 and 990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19,296 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1441.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 19,296 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,441.15.

