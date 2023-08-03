Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
03 Aug 2023
Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1 %. The stock closed at 1393.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1380 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indusind Bank opened at ₹1385.05 and closed at ₹1393.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1393.9 and a low of ₹1369. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is ₹107,129.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1446.35 and ₹990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 43,024 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:03:12 AM IST
