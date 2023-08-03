comScore
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1 %. The stock closed at 1393.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1380 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind BankPremium
Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank opened at 1385.05 and closed at 1393.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1393.9 and a low of 1369. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is 107,129.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1446.35 and 990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 43,024 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:03:12 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1393.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on the BSE had a volume of 43,024 shares and closed at a price of 1,393.95.

