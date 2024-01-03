Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 1600.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1575 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank's open price was 1599.85, the close price was 1600.3, the high was 1599.85, and the low was 1570.05. The market capitalization of the bank was 122,492.82 crore. The 52-week high was 1618.8, and the 52-week low was 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 38,663 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1600.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on the BSE had a volume of 38,663 shares. The closing price for the day was 1600.3.

