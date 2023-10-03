Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 1413.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1426.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Indusind Bank's open price was 1413.45 and the closing price was 1413.4. The high for the day was 1439.4, while the low was 1399.8. The market capitalization of the bank is 110,823.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1475.5 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 50,027 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1413.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 50,027 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,413.4.

