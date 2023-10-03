Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, Indusind Bank's open price was ₹1413.45 and the closing price was ₹1413.4. The high for the day was ₹1439.4, while the low was ₹1399.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹110,823.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 50,027 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.