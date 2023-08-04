comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 09:23:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.2 0.76%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 592.1 0.25%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 621 0.36%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.5 0.2%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 459.85 0.82%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 1364.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1383.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind BankPremium
Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1378 and closed at 1381.1. The stock's highest price during the day was 1380, while the lowest price was 1354.7. The market capitalization of the bank is 105,891.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 27,565 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:30:54 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1383.6, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹1364.05

The current price of Indusind Bank stock is 1383.6, which represents a 1.43% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 19.55.

04 Aug 2023, 09:30:32 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:16:39 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1375.15, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1364.05

As of the latest data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1375.15. The stock has experienced a 0.81% percent change, with a net change of 11.1.

04 Aug 2023, 09:04:00 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1364.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹1364.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1364.05. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 08:20:12 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1381.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank's BSE volume was recorded at 27,565 shares. The closing price for the day was 1381.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout