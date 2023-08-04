Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1378 and closed at ₹1381.1. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹1380, while the lowest price was ₹1354.7. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹105,891.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 27,565 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.