Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1378 and closed at ₹1381.1. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹1380, while the lowest price was ₹1354.7. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹105,891.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 27,565 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1383.6, which represents a 1.43% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 19.55.
As of the latest data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1375.15. The stock has experienced a 0.81% percent change, with a net change of 11.1.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1364.05. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank's BSE volume was recorded at 27,565 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1381.1.
