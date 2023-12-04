Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 1466.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1461.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1478.15 and closed at 1466.35. The highest price reached during the day was 1493.15, while the lowest price was 1458.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 113,619.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1536.95 and 990.25, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 199,459 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1466.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 199,459 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,466.35.

