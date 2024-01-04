Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees gains in trading today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1570.15 and closed at ₹1575. The stock reached a high of ₹1605 and a low of ₹1558.5. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹124,561.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1618.8 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 30,853 shares.
Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1616.45. The bid price stands at 1621.25, while the offer price is 1621.80. The offer quantity is 500 shares, and the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The open interest for the stock is 15,760,500.
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1616.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.92, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 14.75, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock of Indusind Bank has shown a positive trend in the recent period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.23%
|3 Months
|4.45%
|6 Months
|14.4%
|YTD
|0.14%
|1 Year
|29.03%
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1600.65 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 30,853. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,575.
