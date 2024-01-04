Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 1601.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1616.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank opened at 1570.15 and closed at 1575. The stock reached a high of 1605 and a low of 1558.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 124,561.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1618.8 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 30,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Indusind Bank January futures opened at 1603.0 as against previous close of 1608.85

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1616.45. The bid price stands at 1621.25, while the offer price is 1621.80. The offer quantity is 500 shares, and the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The open interest for the stock is 15,760,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1616.35, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹1601.6

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1616.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.92, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 14.75, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock of Indusind Bank has shown a positive trend in the recent period.

04 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.23%
3 Months4.45%
6 Months14.4%
YTD0.14%
1 Year29.03%
04 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1600.65, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1601.6

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1600.65 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1575 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 30,853. The closing price for the stock was 1,575.

