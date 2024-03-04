Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 1526.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1527 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1537.95 and closed at ₹1526.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1565.6, while the low was ₹1523.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹118,835.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1694.35 and ₹990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5647 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:08:29 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1526.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on BSE had a volume of 5647 shares with a closing price of ₹1526.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!