Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 1526.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1527 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1537.95 and closed at 1526.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1565.6, while the low was 1523.85. The market capitalization stood at 118,835.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1694.35 and 990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5647 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:08:29 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1526.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on BSE had a volume of 5647 shares with a closing price of 1526.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie