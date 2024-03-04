Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 1526.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1527 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1537.95 and closed at 1526.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1565.6, while the low was 1523.85. The market capitalization stood at 118,835.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1694.35 and 990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5647 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1526.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on BSE had a volume of 5647 shares with a closing price of 1526.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!