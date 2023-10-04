Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 1435.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1415.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1412.4 and closed at 1428.8. The highest price of the day was 1438.5, while the lowest price was 1412.4. The market capitalization of the bank is 111,313.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1475.5, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 83,586 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1415.05, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹1435.65

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1415.05. There has been a percent change of -1.43, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -20.6, indicating a decrease of 20.6 in the stock's price.

04 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1428.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 83,586 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 1428.8.

