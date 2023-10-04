Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1412.4 and closed at ₹1428.8. The highest price of the day was ₹1438.5, while the lowest price was ₹1412.4. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹111,313.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 83,586 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1415.05. There has been a percent change of -1.43, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -20.6, indicating a decrease of ₹20.6 in the stock's price.
On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 83,586 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹1428.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!