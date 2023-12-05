Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST
Indusind Bank Live Updates
05 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1514.65, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1514.15
05 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.6%
|3 Months
|1.52%
|6 Months
|16.35%
|YTD
|24.14%
|1 Year
|28.5%
05 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1514.15, up 3.63% from yesterday's ₹1461.15
05 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1461.15 on last trading day