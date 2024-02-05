Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stocks plunge in trading today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at a price of ₹1541.55 and closed at ₹1541.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1564.4 and a low of ₹1530.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹119,628.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1694.35, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 165,437 shares.

