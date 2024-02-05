Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stocks plunge in trading today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at a price of ₹1541.55 and closed at ₹1541.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1564.4 and a low of ₹1530.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹119,628.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1694.35, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 165,437 shares.
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1530.8. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.55 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.44%
|3 Months
|-5.57%
|6 Months
|8.81%
|YTD
|-4.08%
|1 Year
|42.56%
As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1537.35. There has been a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -4.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, the volume of Indusind Bank on the BSE was 165,437 shares, and the closing price was ₹1541.4.
