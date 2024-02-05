Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stocks plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 1537.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1530.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at a price of 1541.55 and closed at 1541.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1564.4 and a low of 1530.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 119,628.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1694.35, while the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 165,437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1530.8, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1537.35

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1530.8. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.55, suggesting a decrease of 6.55 in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.44%
3 Months-5.57%
6 Months8.81%
YTD-4.08%
1 Year42.56%
05 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1537.35, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1541.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1537.35. There has been a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -4.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1541.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Indusind Bank on the BSE was 165,437 shares, and the closing price was 1541.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!