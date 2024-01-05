Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank rides high with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 2.88 %. The stock closed at 1601.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1647.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indusind Bank saw an open price of 1600.65 and a close price of 1601.6. The stock reached a high of 1654.95 and a low of 1593.6. The market capitalization for the bank is 128,143.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1618.8, while the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 124,634 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1647.65, up 2.88% from yesterday's ₹1601.6

The stock price of Indusind Bank is currently 1647.65 with a percent change of 2.88 and a net change of 46.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.88 percent or 46.05. This suggests that investors are optimistic about the bank's performance and potential future growth.

05 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1601.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a total volume of 124,634 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1601.6.

