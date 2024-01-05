Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank rides high with positive trading day

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indusind Bank saw an open price of ₹1600.65 and a close price of ₹1601.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1654.95 and a low of ₹1593.6. The market capitalization for the bank is ₹128,143.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1618.8, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 124,634 shares.
The stock price of Indusind Bank is currently ₹1647.65 with a percent change of 2.88 and a net change of 46.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.88 percent or ₹46.05. This suggests that investors are optimistic about the bank's performance and potential future growth.
On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a total volume of 124,634 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1601.6.
