Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 1526.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1531.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1527.45 and closed at ₹1526.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1538.1 and the low was ₹1520.6. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹119154.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low was ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 137,502 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:03:34 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1531.1, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1526.5
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1531.1 with a percent change of 0.3% and a net change of 4.6 points.
05 Mar 2024, 08:04:31 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1526.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume was 137,502 shares with a closing price of ₹1526.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!