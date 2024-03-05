Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 1526.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1531.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1527.45 and closed at 1526.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1538.1 and the low was 1520.6. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 119154.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1694.35 and the 52-week low was 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 137,502 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:03:34 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1531.1, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1526.5

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1531.1 with a percent change of 0.3% and a net change of 4.6 points.

05 Mar 2024, 08:04:31 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1526.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume was 137,502 shares with a closing price of 1526.5.

