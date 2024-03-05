Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1527.45 and closed at ₹1526.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1538.1 and the low was ₹1520.6. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹119154.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low was ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 137,502 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1531.1 with a percent change of 0.3% and a net change of 4.6 points.
On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume was 137,502 shares with a closing price of ₹1526.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!