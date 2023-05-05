Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

Indusind Bank's opening price for the last day was ₹1153.95 and it closed at ₹1145.35. The high for the day was also the opening price and was ₹1153.95, while the low was ₹1129. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹87994.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the bank were ₹1275.25 and ₹763.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44272 shares.