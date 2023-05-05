Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:11 AM IST Livemint
Indusind BankPremium
Indusind Bank

The current session data of Indusind Bank shows that the open price is 1153.95 with a high of 1153.95 and a low of 1129.

Indusind Bank's opening price for the last day was 1153.95 and it closed at 1145.35. The high for the day was also the opening price and was 1153.95, while the low was 1129. The market capitalization of the bank was 87994.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the bank were 1275.25 and 763.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44272 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:12:11 AM IST

Indusind Bank trading at ₹1134.1, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹1145.35

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 44,272 shares were traded at a closing price of 1,145.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout