Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

Indusind Bank's opening price for the last day was ₹1153.95 and it closed at ₹1145.35. The high for the day was also the opening price and was ₹1153.95, while the low was ₹1129. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹87994.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the bank were ₹1275.25 and ₹763.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44272 shares.
05 May 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Indusind Bank trading at ₹1134.1, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹1145.35
On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 44,272 shares were traded at a closing price of ₹1,145.35.