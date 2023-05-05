Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint
Indusind Bank

The current session data of Indusind Bank shows that the open price is 1153.95 with a high of 1153.95 and a low of 1129.

Indusind Bank's opening price for the last day was 1153.95 and it closed at 1145.35. The high for the day was also the opening price and was 1153.95, while the low was 1129. The market capitalization of the bank was 87994.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the bank were 1275.25 and 763.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44272 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:12 AM IST Indusind Bank trading at ₹1134.1, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹1145.35

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 44,272 shares were traded at a closing price of 1,145.35.

