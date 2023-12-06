Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.97%
|3 Months
|0.45%
|6 Months
|15.36%
|YTD
|23.48%
|1 Year
|26.02%
06 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1505.15, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹1514.15
06 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1514.15 on last trading day