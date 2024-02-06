Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Surges in Positive Trading

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1537.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1539.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1536.8 and closed at 1537.35. The highest price reached during the day was 1550, while the lowest price was 1521.45. The market capitalization of the bank is 119,776.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1694.35 and 990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 157,515 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1539.25, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1537.35

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1539.25, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 1.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1537.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 157,515 shares. The closing price for the bank's stock was 1,537.35.

