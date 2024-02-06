Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Surges in Positive Trading

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1536.8 and closed at ₹1537.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1550, while the lowest price was ₹1521.45. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹119,776.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1694.35 and ₹990.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 157,515 shares.
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1539.25, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 1.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
