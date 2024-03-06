Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares on the Rise Today

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 1542 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1551.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today
Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1531, closed at 1531.1 with a high of 1546.75 and a low of 1524.45 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization stood at 119,936.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1694.35 and 990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,551 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:50:00 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:47:48 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1551.4, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1542

Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at 1551.4, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 9.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:39:55 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.43%
3 Months-3.71%
6 Months8.34%
YTD-3.53%
1 Year37.65%
06 Mar 2024, 09:09:20 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1541.15, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1531.1

Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at 1541.15, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 10.05.

06 Mar 2024, 08:06:40 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1531.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 23551 shares with a closing price of 1531.1.

