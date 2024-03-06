Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares on the Rise Today

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 1542 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1551.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1531, closed at ₹1531.1 with a high of ₹1546.75 and a low of ₹1524.45 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization stood at ₹119,936.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1694.35 and ₹990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,551 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.