Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares on the Rise Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1531, closed at ₹1531.1 with a high of ₹1546.75 and a low of ₹1524.45 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization stood at ₹119,936.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1694.35 and ₹990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,551 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.