Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares on the Rise Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1531, closed at ₹1531.1 with a high of ₹1546.75 and a low of ₹1524.45 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization stood at ₹119,936.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1694.35 and ₹990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,551 shares traded.
Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1551.4, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 9.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.43%
|3 Months
|-3.71%
|6 Months
|8.34%
|YTD
|-3.53%
|1 Year
|37.65%
Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1541.15, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 10.05.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 23551 shares with a closing price of ₹1531.1.
